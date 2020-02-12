President Donald Trump’s budget for the fiscal year 2021 includes bringing $123 million to Michigan to build a new lock in Sault Ste. Marie.
Trump’s budget includes more than $5.9 billion in discretionary funding for the Civil Works program of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with more than $181 million for Detroit District projects around the Great Lakes.
Officials said that more than $123 million in construction funds are budgeted for the New Lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
The Civil Works budget funds the operation and maintenance program, which includes the maintenance of federal shipping channels on the Great Lakes, maintenance of federal structures, and the operation and maintenance of the Soo locks.
Officials said funding that will be used across the district’s jurisdiction in Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin is also incorporated in the budget.
“The Detroit District budget reflects the Administration’s commitment to investing in the Great Lakes,” said Lt. Col. Greg Turner, district engineer. “We stand ready to deliver the program and continue the momentum that we are making towards improving the region’s infrastructure. Detroit’s robust mission promotes economic growth, quality of life, environmental health and national security.”
The fiscal year 2021 funding will be distributed among these highlighted Detroit District projects as follows:
St Marys River/Soo Locks, Michigan Navigation/Hydropower/Recreation $31 million
Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wisconsin Navigation/Recreation $5.4 million
Detroit River, Michigan Navigation $7.2 million
Fox River, Wisconsin Flood Risk Management $3.3 million
Green Bay Harbor, Wisconsin Navigation $3 million
Keweenaw Waterway, Michigan Navigation $973,000
St. Clair River, Michigan Navigation $786,000
Lake St. Clair, Michigan Navigation $201,000
Sebewaing River, Michigan Navigation $137,000
Saginaw River, Michigan Navigation $3 million
Rouge River, Michigan Navigation $1.1 million
Sturgeon Bay Harbor, Michigan Navigation $1.5 million
Officials said most of the Detroit District navigation projects are funded through reimbursement with the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund. This year, almost $51 million of the district’s operations and maintenance projects are funded from that account.
According to officials, a total of $11.2 million will be used for dredging projects including the Detroit River, the Rouge River, and the Saginaw River just to name a few.
Officials said roughly $4 million will be used to manage outflows and to continue monitoring lake levels and water flow throughout the Great Lakes.
To read the fiscal year 2021 Civil Works budget press book, click here.
