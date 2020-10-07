President Trump and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer trading Tweets Wednesday morning.
On Oct. 7 Trump retweeted a Young Americans for Liberty post about the Michigan governor. In his retweet, the president said “We just got a BIG win for the people of Michigan. Open up your Churches and your Schools Auto companies pouring in and expanding (thank you Mr. President!). Have fun!
We just got a BIG win for the people of Michigan. Open up your Churches and your Schools. Auto companies pouring in and expanding (thank you Mr. President!). Have fun! https://t.co/Bmj9f32DZV— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020
Just over an hour later, Whitmer replied to the president’s tweet saying, “Mr. President, millions of hardworking Americans are relying on you for a COVID-10 relief package. Get to work.”
Mr. President, millions of hardworking Americans are relying on you for a COVID-19 relief package. Get to work. https://t.co/vBeWt2KXCd— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 7, 2020
