Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are making stops in Michigan today.
They hope to keep voters’ attention like they did in 2016, when they won the state. It was the first time the state voted for a Republican Presidential candidate since 1988.
Vice President Pence will stop in Saginaw County before heading to Battle Creek for a rally. There he will join President Trump’s Merry Christmas rally.
The Merry Christmas rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
