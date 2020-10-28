President Trump is coming back to Michigan this week.
The president will campaign in Waterford Township on Friday, Oct. 30 as part of his Make America Great Again Victory Rally.
He will be at the Oakland County International Airport, and is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.
He will also make stops in Wisconsin and Minnesota that day.
