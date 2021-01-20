President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.
The President said the commutation is strongly supported by members of the Detroit community including Alveda King, Alice Johnson, Diamond and Silk, Pastor Paula White, Peter Karmanos, Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo of the Michigan House of Representatives, Rep. Karen Whitsett of the Michigan House of Representatives, and more than 30 faith leaders.
Kilpatrick was sentenced to 28 years in prison and served seven years for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while in public office.
While incarcerated, Kilpatrick taught public speaking classes and led bible study groups with fellow inmates.
United States Attorney Matthew Schneider released the following statement:
“My position on the disgraced former Mayor of Detroit has not changed. Kwame Kilpatrick has earned every day he served in federal prison for the horrible crimes he committed against the People of Detroit. He is a notorious and unrepentant criminal. He remains convicted of 24 felonies. Kilpatrick has served only one quarter of the sentence that was very appropriately imposed. Thankfully, under Michigan law, he cannot hold state or local public office for 20 years after his conviction.”
