President Donald Trump has filed a federal lawsuit to stop the certification of Michigan's election results.
The campaign claims it has multiple witness accounts of irregularities, incompetence, and unlawful vote counting.
“The 70 million Americans who voted for President Trump deserve transparency into the potentially unconstitutional conduct documented here," said Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel. "The numerous reports we have heard from credible witnesses of Michigan's election processes are alarming. Every American should have faith in our electoral process and know that their legal vote was both counted and protected. Unfortunately, based on several witnesses’ accounts, that seemingly is not what occurred in the state of Michigan. As we have said from the beginning, our campaign will continue to ensure all Americans can trust in a free and fair election, and this lawsuit is a noteworthy step toward achieving that goal.”
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office responded to the lawsuit, stating the state's elections were held fairly.
“This is the same kind of irresponsible false rhetoric and misinformation that we saw throughout the election,” said spokesperson Jake Rollow. “It is a press release masquerading as a legal claim designed to promote false claims aimed at eroding the public’s confidence in Michigan elections. But it does not change the truth: Michigan’s elections were conducted fairly, securely, transparently, and the results are an accurate reflection of the will of the people.”
The federal suit was filed in the Western District of Michigan against Wayne County and Secretary of State Benson, according to the Trump campaign.
