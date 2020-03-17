A war of words developing between President Donald Trump and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
While on MSNBC on Monday, Whitmer claimed the federal government hasn't been prepared for the coronavirus and urged Trump to declare a federal disaster.
Trump responded with a claim that Whitmer is not doing enough to address the spread of coronavirus.
“Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive. We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.
Whitmer responded to the President in a retweet.
“Now that I’ve got your attention, Mr. President - attack tweets won’t solve this crisis. But swift and clear guidance, tests, personal protective equipment, and resources would,” Whitmer tweeted.
The governor then listed what she has done in the past month to address the coronavirus outbreak.
In a series of tweets she listed:
- 3/3: Created COVID-19 task forces
- 3/6: Ensured Medicaid waiver for copays & cost sharing for testing
- 3/10: Declared a State of Emergency
- 3/11: Recommended mitigation strategies
- 3/12: Expanded access to telemedicine
- 3/12: Closed all K-12 schools
- 3/13: Prohibited large gatherings 250+
- 3/13: Restricted entry into care facilities & juvenile justice facilities
- 3/14: Enhanced restrictions on price gouging
- 3/16: Closed places of public accommodation
- 3/16: Prohibited large gatherings 50+
- 3/16: Expanded unemployment benefits
- 3/16: Lifted road weight restrictions
