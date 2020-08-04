President Donald Trump has authorized the use of Michigan National Guard forces to help with the state’s COVID-19 response through Dec. 30.
Title 32, which allows Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits, was set to expire on Aug. 21.
“Since COVID-19 was first discovered in our state, the Michigan National Guard has been a crucial part of our emergency response, from conducting testing and screening, distributing personal protective equipment, and assisting at food banks across the state” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Our dedicated guardsmen and women will continue to be a crucial part of our recovery efforts moving forward. I thank the president for granting my request, and implore him to work with Congress on a bipartisan recovery package that protects American families, frontline workers, and small business owners. The only way we will get through this is if leaders in the federal government put partisan games aside and work together to save lives.”
Gov. Whitmer sent a letter to President Trump on July 10 requesting the deadline extension of the Michigan National Guard.
