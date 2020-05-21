President Donald Trump (File Photo)

In this file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on May 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. 

 Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is heading to Michigan today.

The president is scheduled to tour a Ford Motor Company plant in Ypsilanti that made ventilators in the effort to help fight COVID-19.

He has also hinted he might visit the Midland area to view the flooding devastation.

The president and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have traded barbs over the handling of COVID-19, including equipment needed in the fight against the virus, and funding.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.