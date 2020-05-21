President Donald Trump is heading to Michigan today.
The president is scheduled to tour a Ford Motor Company plant in Ypsilanti that made ventilators in the effort to help fight COVID-19.
He has also hinted he might visit the Midland area to view the flooding devastation.
The president and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have traded barbs over the handling of COVID-19, including equipment needed in the fight against the virus, and funding.
