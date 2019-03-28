President Donald Trump was in Grand Rapids, on March 28 for a rally.
During the rally, President Trump promised $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative after he previously proposed a cut of 90 percent to the program that helps protect and restore the world’s largest freshwater system.
President Trump also made mention of Congressman John Mooleanr, from Midland, making sure to thank him for being a member of Michigan’s Congressional Delegation that opposed the cuts to the program.
Before ending the rally, President Trump made sure to update the attendees on the status of the border wall, one of his main campaign promises to America. He said that thousands of people have been arrested at the border and that they’re building the wall a lot faster and better than anyone would.
Although west Michigan helped the president win the state in 2016, campaign officials projected that he will face a challenge swinging it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.