President Donald Trump took the stage tonight and promised the audience that he would give the greatest speech they’ve ever heard.
In the middle of the rally, he was impeached after the house vote in Washington.
Near the beginning of the speech, President Trump said it sure doesn’t feel like he’s being impeached. He said he’s done nothing wrong and was particularly encouraged that not a single Republican voted for the impeachment.
“The Republican party has never been so affronted, but they have never been so united as they are right now. Never,” Trump said.
While encouraging Michigan voters to give him four more years, President Trump said he brought 75,000 new jobs to the state and helped the economy.
“But while we’re creating jobs, fighting for Michigan workers, achieving numbers that you’ve never seen before, incredible victories for the American people are happening. The radical left in congress is consumed with hatred and envy and rage. You see what’s going on,” Trump said.
The audience of Trump supporters loved the speech. The arena was filled with chants of four more years, USA, and we want Trump.
