President Donald Trump said he spoke to the Big Ten about "immediately starting" football.
"Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line," the president tweeted on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The Big Ten previously announced it was postponing football until the spring.
Additionally, the conference announced in August it was postponing all fall sports.
