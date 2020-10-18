While on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump arrived in Muskegon Saturday.
Rallying his supporters by criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, over her response to the pandemic.
"You gotta get your governor to open up your state, ok?" Trump said.
The president also adding that Gov. Whitmer needs to relax her restrictions on Michigan’s education system.
"Get your schools open, your schools have to be open right?” Trump said. "Lock em' all up."
The crowd, in response, chanting out the words lock her up.
This comes after federal and state authorities charged 14 men over an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer and storm Michigan’s capitol earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Gov. Whitmer took to twitter, saying "This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials' lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop."
However, the president continuing on, warning his supporters to watch the ballot boxes this November.
"And be careful of her and her attorney general, because you know they're in charge of the ballot stuff right?” Trump said. “So how the hell do I put my political and our country's political life in the hands of a pure partisan like that, right? So, you gotta watch that, watch those ballots and watch what's going on."
Lastly, Trump went on to attack his opponent Joe Biden, saying...
"He's unqualified, ask yourself this question, do you want to vote for the candidate supported by anti american rioters, which he is,” Trump said. “Or do you want to vote for the candidate supported by the heroes of law enforcement, in virtually every instance?"
