President Donald Trump is scheduled to make campaign stops in Michigan on Monday, Nov. 2.
The president is expected to deliver remarks at a rally in Traverse City at 5 p.m.
That rally will take place at the Cherry Capital Airport. Doors open at 2 p.m.
Click here for information on general admission.
The second stop is at 10:30 p.m. in Grand Rapids.
Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a rally at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Click here for information on general admission.
