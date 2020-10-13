President Donald Trump will be in Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Trump is expected to deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement at an event in Muskegon.
The event is scheduled to take place at FlyBy Air at 5 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.
