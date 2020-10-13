President Trump (file photo)

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump will be in Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement at an event in Muskegon.

The event is scheduled to take place at FlyBy Air at 5 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.

