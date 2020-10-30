President Donald Trump is scheduled to make campaign stops in Michigan on Sunday and Monday.
Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again victory rally in Washington, Michigan at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Nov. 1.
That event will take place at the Total Sport Park. Doors open at 8 a.m.
Click here for information on general admission.
On Nov. 2, the president is scheduled to make two more stops in the Great Lakes State.
He is expected to deliver remarks at a rally in Traverse City at 5 p.m.
That rally will take place at the Cherry Capital Airport. Doors open at 2 p.m.
Click here for information on general admission.
The second stop on Nov. 2 is at 10:30 p.m. in Grand Rapids.
Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a rally at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Click here for information on general admission.
