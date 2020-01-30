President Donald Trump was in Michigan on Thursday celebrating the passage of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement with a visit to an auto parts supplier in Macomb County.
The president touted the trade deal in remarks at Dana Inc., an auto parts supplier of axle and driveline components.
The plant sits in the industrial heart of Macomb County, an electoral bellwether that played a key role in Trump winning Michigan in 2016 and likely could again.
Trump focused heavily on the passage of the replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, a campaign promise turned political win that industry analyists predict will be a boom for the U.S. auto industry for Michigan and Detroit.
"Since NAFTA was signed, the United States lost one in four manufacturing jobs. The state of Michigan alone lost nearly 200,000. Think of that. Manufacturing jobs, and nearly half of it was vehicle manufacturing jobs. They left. They went to Mexico. They went to Canada. They went to many other places. In the last 16 years before my election, 60,000 plants and factories closed throughout the United States. Can you imagine that? 60,000. It's not even possible," Trump said.
The Trump administration has expressed optimism that the USMCA and the recent "Phase One" trade deal with China will spur economic growth as the president heads into a re-election battle.
