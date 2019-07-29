Before taking the stage in Detroit on Wednesday, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee made a campaign stop in Flint.
While meeting with community members at the Flint Development Center, the Democratic candidate discussed his “Clean Water for All” proposal and addressing the effects of climate change.
"I do believe the climate crisis is the biggest threat to the safety and well being long term of the United States and I believe that we have to have a debate to have the best plan to defeat it who has the level of commitment that is necessary," Inslee said.
During a tour of the center, Inslee learned about the water technician program, which allows Flint youth to address the city’s water crisis without help from the federal government.
