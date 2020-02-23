Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's Flint campaign office was vandalized on Feb. 16, according to the campaign.
The campaign released a photo of a sign saying "eat the rich" that was posted on the campaign's office.
The campaign stated this is part of a string of attacks hitting Bloomberg's campaign offices across the country. The campaign said on Feb. 13, the phrase "corporate pig" was spray painted on windows of the campaign's Ann Arbor office.
Mike Bloomberg's campaign released a statement saying in part:
Multiple instances of vandalism have taken place at Mike Bloomberg 2020 offices over the past several weeks that involved language that mirrors attacks that Sen. Sanders’ supporters and staff has used online and in interviews.
Campaign Manager Kevin Sheekey also responded.
“Over the past week, we’ve seen similar attacks against Mike Bloomberg 2020 offices in multiple states," said Sheekey. "Fortunately, no one has been injured. But this needs to end before someone gets hurt."
