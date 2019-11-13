Eighteen Democrats and four Republicans, including President Donald Trump, are currently listed as candidates in Michigan's March primary.
Tuesday was the deadline for leaders of the state Democratic and Republican parties to add names to a list released Friday by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. They added no new candidates.
Dec. 13 is the deadline for those not listed to file more than 11,000 valid signatures to run.
The Michigan Republican Party named only Trump as a candidate. But Benson, who must include individuals generally advocated as potential candidates, also listed former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh as Republican candidates.
Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is moving toward a bid, is listed as a Democratic candidate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.