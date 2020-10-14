“We are winning the senior vote, but we are not winning by quite the margin we did last time,” explained Steve Cortes, Senior Advisor for Strategy for the Trump campaign.
He told TV5 President Donald Trump is making a push for senior votes as we march closer to the election.
Cortes says the Trump administration’s handling of COVID-19 is a big reason why the president deserves their vote.
“We’re trying as best we can in these closing weeks to communicate that record to senior citizens out there, again, many of whom are understandably more concerned about the virus than our young voters.”
Symone Sanders is a Senior Campaign Advisor for the Biden campaign, “Joe Biden is someone that cares about the wellbeing of seniors and the president has indicated that he absolutely is a person that does not.”
Sanders tells TV5 that former Vice President Joe Biden is the right choice for seniors.
“Joe Biden is somebody who is going to protect social security, he’s going to increase benefits for millions of seniors, he’s going to fight to protect pensions.”
Both Sanders and Cortes say seniors are a crucial voting bloc in the battleground state of Michigan. And they both say their candidate is the best option for seniors moving forward.
“We are an ally for seniors in this country, seniors especially in Michigan. And we’re going to take that message to every corner of the state so that it is heard,” Sanders said.
“We think it’s really important that they know that there again is an actual record of action and accomplishment regarding the virus,” commented Cortes.
