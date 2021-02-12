A statewide election audit confirmed vote-counting machines in Michigan are accurate and Joe Biden won the state in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the audit on Friday, Feb. 12.
“This statewide audit process affirms what election officials on both sides of the aisle have said since November – that Michigan’s election was conducted securely and fairly, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters," Benson said. "I congratulate our election clerks for carrying out the most successful election in our state’s history, and thank them for affirming the integrity of our elections by participating in this process. The work of elected leaders now is to tell voters the truth and move forward with nonpartisan election policy to advance the will of Michigan voters, who have demonstrated clearly and unequivocally that they want our elections to continue to be secure, strong, and accessible.”
According to Benson’s office, hundreds of Republican, Democratic, as well as nonpartisan municipal and county clerks from more than 1,300 local jurisdictions took part in Michigan’s statewide auditing exercise.
More than 18,000 ballots were randomly selected throughout the state and counted by hand.
The Secretary of State's Office said the random sample of ballots would not be expected to exactly match the percentages of votes cast for candidates out of all 5.5 million ballots.
However, the closeness in percentages between the hand-reviewed ballots and the machine-tabulated totals gives more evidence of the machine count's accuracy.
The percentage of votes for each candidate was within fractions of a percentage point of machine-tabulated totals, Benson's office said.
The audit exercise was conducted by generating a statewide manifest that included the number of ballots cast in every jurisdiction and then using a randomly generated, by rolling 10-sided dice, 20-digit number to select 18,162 of them.
The Bureau of Elections is compiling a full report of the results, which will be published upon completion.
