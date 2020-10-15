President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara wasted no time attacking Trump's opponent former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign stop in Freeland Thursday
"I thought to myself, ‘Ok so I know they're going to find the best candidate possible to run against the greatest president in modern American history, right?’” She said. “I said they must have someone great they're going to bring out. And then they picked Joe Biden."
A small but enthusiastic crowd showed up to hear Lara Trump's message.
"Joe Biden is truly the trojan horse for the far-left socialists who now run the Democrat party," she said.
"Having Lara Trump out on the campaign has really been fun for everyone," Katrina Pierson said.
Pierson is the senior advisor Trump's re-election campaign. She says the Trump family is doing everything they can to keep Michigan red.
"There's a lot of connections that we all have to the great state of Michigan,” Pierson said. “And having her here it's just another way to say thank you for your support."
Support from people like Doug Altman who came out to see Lara.
"It's the message that we've been preaching for three years that Trump is a promises made promises kept kind of guy and he's the kind of guy we need in the White House," Altman said.
A sentiment shared by everyone here especially Lara trump. She is adamant that America needs four more years of Trump's leadership.
"We are in it guys, 19 days away from victory for President Donald Trump ok,” Lara said. “19 days that is it!"
The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement:
“Today, the Trump campaign is continuing the spread of lies and misinformation across our state in a last ditch, desperate attempt to distract Michiganders from Donald Trump’s failed presidency. Michigan voters won’t fall for the spin because they’ve seen four years of Trump’s erratic leadership and know he has forced destruction and devastation on our state, including almost 7,000 deaths from COVID-19 and hundreds of thousands of jobs lost. For the next 19 days, Michigan voters will be turning out in record numbers, voting by mail, early in-person, and on election day to reject Trump and elect Joe Biden, Gary Peters, and Democrats up and down the ballot.”
