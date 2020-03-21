GENERIC: Phone
The Michigan Department of Attorney General announced that Attorney General Dana Nessel and state lawmakers will be answering phone calls on March 21 through the office's consumer protection tip line.

This tip line is normally only scheduled for Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but due to an influx of calls, the hours will be extended to 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. 

If you need to report price gouging, call the tip line during those hours at (877) 765-8288. 

