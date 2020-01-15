The cost of the state Recreation Passport is increasing March 1.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday the regular Recreation Passport vehicle entry fee for state residents will increase from $11 to $12.
This is the first time the price has increased since January 2013, the DNR said.
"The change is due to a statutory provision to adjust the Recreation Passport fee based upon the Consumer Price Index as determined by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That statutory requirement was put into law when the Recreation Passport funding model was created in 2010 to ensure the funding source keeps pace with inflation," the DNR said.
The Recreation Passport for non-Michigan residents increased from $33 to $34 on Jan. 1.
The Recreation Passport allows for entry into state parks and recreation areas, campgrounds, trails, and other outdoor spaces.
