The Archdiocese of Detroit says a 57-year-old priest has been restricted from public ministry because of an allegation of sexually abusing a minor.
The archdiocese announced Thursday the allegation against The Rev. Joseph "Jack" Baker "dates back to the earlier years of his ministry."
The restriction placed on Baker, who has been serving St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford Township, was effective June 19.
The Associated Press couldn't find a number for Baker, but sent an email to the church seeking comment.
The archdiocese says it reported the allegation to the Michigan attorney general's office.
State prosecutors announced last month that five other priests who served Michigan churches are facing sexual abuse charges as part of an ongoing investigation.
Baker was ordained in 1993 and has served several Detroit-area churches.
