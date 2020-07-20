A shooting claimed the lives of two young men in Saginaw over the weekend.
While friends and family remember the lives that were, many are also reflecting on what could have been.
Ricky Morgan, 22, and Tony Martin, 19, both died after the shooting at the Sunoco gas station on Saginaw’s east side early Sunday morning.
Martin was a local track star making a name in college with the potential for Olympic dreams.
“I saw Tony as a future Olympian. You know, it’s just truly tragic,” Saginaw High School Principal Eric Gordon said.
Gordon is like so many in the community mourning the loss of Martin.
“Tony was a really good kid. Always smiling and he would go out there and give 100 percent,” Gordon said.
Gordon said Martin was a scholar athlete with a solid B average. He ranked in the top 20 of his class. He played football and ran the 100 and 200-meter distance in track. But he excelled in the long jump, winning two state championships in that event.
Martin was regarded as one of the best long jumpers in the nation.
“He unofficially has the seventh longest jump in U.S. history, the longest in the history of Michigan at 26 feet, 6 inches. It was unofficial, but what I’m saying is that’s what Carl Lewis’ best jump was,” Gordon said.
After graduating high school, Martin went on to Michigan State and ran track there.
Gordon believes Martin was on the path to Olympic glory.
“With the training and the trainers he was getting at division one at the best schools, it’s sad to see so much potential just lost,” Gordon said.
After Sunday’s events, a mother has lost her only child. A young boy has lost his father. Those who knew and loved Martin can now only ask what if.
“I just want to say I’m sorry. I’m truly sorry to hear this sad, tragic news of someone with so much potential. You know, life being cut short over something senseless,” Gordon said.
There is no word on any potential suspects or leads in the deadly shooting.
