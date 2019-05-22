A Mid-Michigan school district says a pair of students became ill after ingesting candy with drugs in it.
On the Clio Carter Middle School Facebook page, the principal posted a letter to parents.
The letter says after the school day ended on Tuesday, a parent took a student to the emergency room after eating hard rock candy infused with THC.
The school says another student became ill on Wednesday after consuming the substance.
“From my investigation, students who have consumed the edible believe it was cannabis infused. However, students had no idea who made the edible or if it contained any other drugs,” Principal Neil Bedell said.
The school says it’s not clear where the candy came from, but police are investigating and testing the substance.
“The safety and security of our students is our top priority. I am asking all parents to talk to their children about the extreme dangers of consuming/ingesting these type of substances. They could be laced with other types of toxic substances,” Bedell said.
Bedell also said it is illegal and against board policy for students to possess and or distribute any type of cannabis product.
“Students choosing to engage in unlawful behaviors are subject to disciplinary consequences that can include suspension and expulsion from the school district,” Bedell said.
THC is the main active ingredient in cannabis.
