The Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approved private activity bond financing as part of the Flint water settlement.
The settlement was agreed to last year by the state parties and plaintiffs’ legal counsel after more than 18 months of negotiations. The MSF will handle the transaction and issue the bonds that will finance the settlement during a 30-year period.
Per the agreement, the newly-created Flint Water Advocacy Fund will borrow the settlement fund through MSF and transfer the funds to the settlement administrator, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
The state of Michigan will be responsible for $35 million settlement payments a year for up to 30 years. The AG’s Office said there is no financial risk or exposure to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation or MSF, as with all bond inducements or authorizations.
Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in August a $600 million preliminary agreement to settle the lawsuits filed against the state after the Flint water crisis.
“Providing relief for the people of Flint has been a top priority for me since taking office and I’m encouraged to see this step taken in the settlement process,” Nessel said. “This agreement serves as a new chapter in our state’s history—one focused on the healing process for the city of Flint, its children, and its future.”
The city of Flint providing $20 million through its insurer, and McLaren Regional Medical Center and Rowe Professional Services Co. are contributing $20 million and $1.25 million respectively.
