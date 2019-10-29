Members of Right to Life are reacting to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to repeal state abortion restrictions.
“I'm really not surprised because we know that she's been traveling down this road ever since she took office,” said Right to life Member Judith Climer.
The legislation introduced Tuesday would repeal an unenforced 1931 law that bans virtually all abortions. The new legislation would also remove a parental consent requirement and lifts a 24-hour waiting period.
“It is her mission to try and overturn all of the abortion laws that we worked real hard in the books to get,” Climer said.
Climer says, the governor’s plan is politically motivated as we head towards one of the most important elections in our nation’s history.
And she's hoping to get enough signatures for a heartbeat petition to overrule Governor Whitmer
“We are going to have zero tolerance for abortion in this state,” she said. “The heartbeat bill is going to become law and you will not be able to abort babies when the heartbeat is detected”
But members of planned parenthood say, having access to abortion is a constitutional right.
“Access to abortion is vital not to just Michigan women, but also families and the state,” said Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood of Michigan, Dr Sarah Wallet.
Wallet believes the restrictions are out of line.
“Being proactive is a statement, we won’t allow some of those restrictions that place women’s health and lives at risk to happen here,” Wallet said.
Wallet said they plan to keep fighting.
“Michigan deserves better.”
