FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board was unable to find the cause of a 2019 airplane crash into Lake Michigan that left two men dead.
The Detroit News reports that the agency's final report last month says the probable cause was "a loss of engine power for reasons that could not be determined based on the available information.
Killed in the crash were Emanuel Z. Manos, who was the president of Detroit Salt Co., and the pilot Randal Dippold.
Authorities have said that the two men escaped the aircraft before it sunk in May 2019.
