Though labor unions have historically supported the Democratic Party, experts say they are seeing changes with union ranks.
The UAW endorsed Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden back in April.
“I think that labor in general have been questioning its relationship to the Democratic Party for a long time,” said Jason Kosnoski, political science professor at the University of Michigan-Flint.
Kosnoski said labor unions are fed up, and if Biden becomes president and doesn’t show up, they will be disappointed once again.
“Many were quite disappointed with the Obama administration promising reform of labor law. It never happened,” Kosnoski said. “Most people in the labor movement think that Trump doesn’t have a lot to offer.”
Kosnoski pointed to promises made by the Trump administration on trade and manufacturing that he said didn’t turn out.
“They’re really looking for the Biden administration to fulfill a promise that they feel has been broken over and over again,” he said.
Kosnoski said that includes improving labor laws, investing in infrastructure, and a big stimulus payment after the economic devastation caused by COVID-19.
“If Biden doesn’t deliver on this, I think people are really going to start rethinking not whether they’re going to vote for Democrats or not, but how much money they’re going to give, how much time they’re going to give, how much turnout they’re going to do,” he said.
