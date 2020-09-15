A showdown at Michigan State University over COVID-18 testing cased a professor to start an online petition which will force the school’s administration to act.
The petition urges the school to mandate COVID-19 testing and demands daily case information. Currently, MSU reports case information weekly.
The petition was started by MSU Professor Sarah Reckhow. It has just under 300 signatures.
“I started this petition because it was clear that cases were going up in our area in East Lansing,” Reckhow said.
Reckhow said the university has the resources for testing and tracking COVID-19 much more systematically. She is accusing the administration of not moving as urgently as required.
“Because there’s not mandatory testing a Michigan State University, a lot of cases are going undetected amongst our students,” Reckhow said.
Reckhow said that the University of Michigan and Ohio State University report daily COVID-19 numbers. She said the positivity rate amongst students at MSU is unknown.
“There’s a much greater risk of encountering positive individuals who don’t know that they have the virus,” Reckhow said.
Although all undergrad classes are online, students still returned to off-campus housing and they are getting sick, Reckhow said.
Reckhow said she is worried about the exposure for the entire East Lansing community. She wants to university to demonstrate similar concerns.
“The reality is that the response has mostly come from Ingham County Health Department and not from MSU,” Reckhow said.
