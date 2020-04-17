Gov Gretchen Whitmer says she wants to restart Michigan’s economy, but in waves.
Starting with jobs in sectors with the lowest risk of infection, meaning jobs that would put people at a greater distance from one another.
And she's planning on doing this with other nearby states, as part of a Midwest Governor's Coalition.
“Our economies too are reliant on one another and we must work together to safely reopen them so that hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet,” Whitmer said.
But what exactly will it take for Michigan’s economy to get back on track?
"The big issue we have to solve is the pandemic itself of course, right? In order for the economy to get going we need that," said Max Dolinsky assistant professor of finance at Central Michigan University.
He says because of the virus, restarting the economy will require people on unemployment to come back to work and spend money. Which he believes might be difficult for some.
"There are instances in some states where people who are getting laid off, are actually making more money now," Dolinsky said.
Because of this, he says there's no way to know just how people will respond to a gradual economic reopening only that it will take time.
"You can open up the economy as the governor, it doesn't mean that everyone will rush and you know, risk their health,” Dolinsky said. “They may still keep their social distance; they may still choose not to go to bars. They can make the choice for themselves."
