High school students in a western Michigan county have the opportunity to earn diplomas and associate degrees or pre-apprenticeships with up to 62 college credits at no cost.
The state's Talent and Economic Development Department says professors at Lake Michigan College travel to teach at the Early College Allegan County program in Allegan, southwest of Grand Rapids.
The 3-year program allows students to extend high school by one year. Upon completion, they are able to transfer credits earned from Lake Michigan College to a 4-year university, continue in their apprenticeships or join the workforce.
Early College Allegan County Dean Evy Houser says the program is huge for "underserved populations and first generation college students."
