A local group adopting Mid-Michigan families for Christmas spent the afternoon on Friday wrapping gifts for dozens of children.
The families receiving the Christmas cheer are each recovering from tragic situations and trying to put the past behind them.
“They meet with me weekly and these are some of our women in the program,” said Marnie Westphal, case manager at Recovery Pathways in Bay County.
Recovery Pathways assists those going through issues of addiction or domestic violence.
Westphal said through community support, they have been able to provide Christmas gifts to at least 19 families with 46 kids.
On Friday, those parents going through the recovery program wrapped the presents for their loved ones to ease the burden of trying to afford Christmas gifts this year.
“When moms and dads are working really hard to get their lives back together, this can cause a major stress, which can be a trigger for addiction and we want to try to reduce some of the stress,” Westphal said.
For the parents in the program, being able to wrap gifts for their kids is already making Christmas better.
“I’m really working the program and everything’s looking up. So this is a blessing in disguise,” said Katie Mrozinski, Bay City resident.
As a mother of two, Mrozinski didn’t know if she would be able to provide presents for her loved ones this year due to her struggle with addiction.
Not only is she on the path to recovery, but she is feeling the support of those around her.
“Yeah, it’s been a hard year for everybody in my family. So we’re going through our issues but we’re fixing them. And it’s great to know that people in the community really care,” Mrozinski said.
