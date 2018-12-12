A new program is designed to protect Michigan's disappearing grasslands, which are now among the rarest wildlife habitat types in the world.
The state Department of Natural Resources is teaming with Pheasants Forever and other groups on the Adopt-A-Game-Area program.
It encourages individuals and organizations to sponsor grassland habitat projects on state-managed lands they use. The first to be sponsored is the Maple River State Game Area, which includes portions of Clinton, Gratiot and Ionia counties.
DNR game bird specialist Al Stewart says grasslands provide important food resources and living spots to many wildlife species including deer, turkeys, rabbits and songbirds. They also improve water and air quality.
They're especially valuable for crop pollinators such as bees and monarch butterflies. But many are being converted to agriculture and development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.