The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched a program to ensure hospital workers have the appropriate personal protective equipment.
The state emphasis program will be in effect through December 31 and will increase MIOSHA’s presence in hospitals to enforce the requirement to provide appropriate PPE to protect hospital staff.
“As Michigan continues to combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect workers, it is especially important that front-line workers coming in direct contact with this disease have the equipment to protect themselves,” COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said. “MIOSHA will conduct inspections of hospitals to help ensure employees are properly outfitted with PPE and employers are following the standards put in place.”
The CDC reports 84,557 cases and 469 deaths from COVID-19 among healthcare workers alone.
MIOSHA will conduct enforcement inspections in Michigan hospitals in the coming weeks. Citations and penalties will be issued to the hospitals if the inspections determine deficiencies in the facilities’ COVID-19 respond plan.
Employers and employees with questions regarding workplace safety and health may contact MIOSHA using the new hotline at 855-SAFE-C19 (855-723-3219).
