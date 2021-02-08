A program is supporting Genesee County restaurants and helping residents get more bang for their buck.
"It helps everybody. It helps them. It helps us," said Luis Fernandez, managing partner of the Redwood Steakhouse and Brewery in Fenton.
The “Our Town Gift Card Program” doubles the value of gift cards at some eateries for a limited time.
A customer who buys a $10 gift card at a participating business will get a second $10 gift card at no cost. The maximum amount eligible to be doubled for one customer is $100.
Consumers Energy donated $25,000 to support the program and the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce is working with more than 20 businesses.
“We’re hoping to give our local restaurant industry a shot in the arm by incentivizing community members to patronize these businesses during what has been a very difficult time,” said Kristina Johnston, COO at the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce. “What’s great about the Our Town program is that it puts additional dollars in the hands of some of our local food-based businesses, while also allowing consumers to stretch their dining budgets in Genesee County.”
Starting Feb. 8, residents can visit the following restaurants to double their gift cards:
- 501 Bar and Grill
- Blackstone’s Smokehouse
- Blondie’s Food & Spirits
- The Coffee Beanery (Miller Road location only)
- Cork on Saginaw
- Donna’s Donuts
- Edible Arrangements Grand Blanc
- Fenton Winery & Brewery
- Fireside Coffee Co.
- Great Harvest Bread Company
- Halo Burger (Online gift card purchases only)
- Hoffman’s Deco Deli & Cafe
- Italia Gardens (Flint, Grand Blanc and Davison locations only)
- Luigi’s & El Toro Sports Bar
- Pesto’s
- Redwood Steakhouse
- Sagano Japanese Bistro & Steakhouse (Fenton and Flint locations only)
- Sauce Italian American Kitchen
- Semi-Sweets LLC (Flint Farmers’ Market location only)
- Sherman’s Lounge
- Soriano’s Mexican Kitchen
- Starlite Diner, Coney Island and Catering
- Sweets by Suzanne Marie
"It's a wonderful program. It gives a good shot in the arm for the local restaurants and also gives us a chance to build some new clientele," Fernandez said.
So far, Redwood Steak House and Brewery has sold 60 percent of its gift cards. Fernandez said it's a unique and helpful way to get customers in the door.
"It's just great for us because during these trying times we could use all the sales we can get," Fernandez said. "I think a lot of people need to realize at 25 percent, it's a struggle for a lot of restaurants to open."
The initiative builds on a matching gift card program that Consumers Energy launched in December 2020.
The energy provider donated $500,000 to support local businesses in 55 Michigan communities.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the communities we serve, and every community has seen those businesses feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “With Our Town, we are excited to put dollars directly into shoppers’ hands to help them stretch their budgets and give a boost to shops and restaurants.”
