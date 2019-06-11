For some kids, getting a summer vacation is exciting. But for the less fortunate, leaving school can bring on many more worries – like where they will get their next meal.
It is something Kathleen Payton, with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, is hoping to help with.
“This is for children who rely on the free or reduced lunch during the school year,” Payton said.
They have locations in Gladwin County, Genesee County, Saginaw County and Lapeer County.
“The majority of our locations are right here in Genesee County and they are strategically placed in areas where the need is great,” Payton said.
Payton said the “Meet Up and Eat” program will distribute nearly 3,000 lunches and dinners every day over the summer months.
“Without this summer Meet Up and Eat program, the kids will go hungry,” said William Farkas, director of food services at the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
Farkas said 14 of the food sites will be mobile using trucks. He said there is still room to add more food sites that might have hungry children.
“We work with a lot of coordinators, like people hosting vacation bible school or an apartment complex that notes they are going to have a lot of kids all summer long,” Farkas said.
The people that work at the food bank say to be on the lookout for signs which will be in front of the facility offering the program.
Payton said for extra help, give the food bank a call.
“So if anybody’s interested, you need to get a hold of us here at the food bank. If you need a program like this set up for you we would be happy to help,” Payton said.
