Program provides funds for Flint residents to renovate homes

The city of Flint is helping residents renovate and improve their homes.
Residents can apply for low to no-interest loans of up to $20,000 through the Flint Home Improvement Fund (Flint HIF).
To be eligible, applicants must own and live at a single-family home in the city, which also must be their primary residence.
Funding is available for homeowners of all levels of income and is not dependent on the assessed value of the home.
The city said homeowners may not have to pay back the entire amount borrowed.
The amount to be paid back will be determined by a sliding scale based on household income.
“This is a golden opportunity for residents to be able to make home improvements at a fraction of the cost,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “The Flint Home Improvement Fund is a groundbreaking partnership that I am so proud is being launched in our city to help families, neighborhoods, and the overall community.”
The Mott Foundation granted a total of $661,878 to give funding for the home repair loans and management of the program.
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority contributed $500,000 from its Neighborhood Stabilization Program funds to help homeowners with low to moderate incomes make improvements.
The Community Foundation of Greater Flint granted $15,000 in funding for staff support to facilitate the loan program.
After homeowners apply to the program, Genesee County Habitat for Humanity will work with them to see which funding applies to their income level and situation.
To learn more or apply, visit Flint-HIF.org or call 810-766-9089 ext. 213.
