The Detroit Public Schools Community District is teaming up with a University of Michigan program aimed at helping students effectively manage symptoms of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress.
TRAILS, or Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students, will make mental health resources available to 50,000 students and 4,000 staff members throughout the district.
The program has trained more than 400 school mental health professionals in 64 counties.
District officials in Detroit expect the collaboration with TRAILS will help improve social and academic outcomes across all grade levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.