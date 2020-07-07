The Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $100 million program that will provide grants to small businesses across the state.
The fund authorized distribution of the funding across 15 local or nonprofit economic development organizations (EDOs) covering all 83 counties of the state.
The state has provided a base amount of $3.5 million per EDO for grants up to $20,000 each for small businesses that have had a significant financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participating EDOs are listed below:
- InvestUP – $4,545,455
- Networks Northwest – $4,545,455
- Otsego County Economic Alliance – $3,500,000
- Target Alpena – $3,500,000
- The Right Place – $9,545,455
- Lakeshore Advantage – $3,500,000
- Middle Michigan Development Corporation – $3,500,000
- Saginaw Future – $3,545,455
- Flint & Genesee Chamber – $8,045,455
- Lansing Area Economic Partnership – $5,545,455
- Southwest Michigan First – $7,545,455
- Ann Arbor Spark – $8,545,455
- Oakland County – $11,045,455
- Macomb County – $7,545,455
- Detroit Economic Growth Corporation – $15,545,450
The application process will begin July 15 here and run through Aug. 5.
Funds can be used as working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses.
Businesses must meet the following criteria to qualify for grant support:
- Is a business or nonprofit that can demonstrate it is affected by the COVID-19 emergency
- Needs working capital to support eligible expenses
- Demonstrates an income loss as result of the COVID-19 emergency
- Has not received a grant through the Michigan Strategic Fund’s Michigan Small Business Relief Program. Businesses who have received support through other COVID-19 relief programs, including the Michigan Small Business Relief Program loans, are eligible to apply for Restart grants.
At least 30 percent of the funds awarded must go to women-owned, minority-owned or veteran-owned eligible businesses, the state said.
“With the outbreak of COVID-19, many small businesses have been faced with significant economic impacts, including challenges with cash flow and resources to support their workforce,” MEDC CEO Mark Burton said. “The Michigan Small Business Restart program, combined with other Michigan Strategic Fund programs and services as well as local and federal economic development support, will enable small businesses throughout the state to address the short-term impacts of the COVID-19 crisis while looking ahead to the long-term economic recovery needs of the state.”
