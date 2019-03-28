A programming note to pass along.
Due to the NCAA basketball tournament, on Thursday and Friday Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will be seen on WNEM TV5+.
Jeopardy will air at 7 p.m., and Wheel of Fortune will air at 7:30 p.m.
TV5+ is available over-the-air on channel 5.2, Charter channel 199, and Comcast channel 4.
