They put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, but not all of them make it back home at the end of their shifts.
“Things like this bring it all back,” said Pat Butterfield, mother.
Her son Paul Butterfield is one of those officers who never made it home.
The Bridgeport native was a Michigan State Police trooper. He was shot and killed during a traffic stop in September 2013 in Mason County.
Five years later, he remains a memory his mother will always cherish.
“He was just a great guy taken too soon,” she said.
On Wednesday, she received a wreath in his honor, along with other families of fallen officers. It happened at the Blue Light event in Bay City.
“Unfortunately, in our world law enforcement is under a lot of scrutiny and we want our officers to know that we support them. There are people that support them, and they don’t get a lot of accolades. So this is our chance to tell them thank you,” said Todd Atkins, law enforcement instructor.
The event was organized and hosted by the law enforcement program at the Bay-Arenac ISD Career Center.
It is meant to touch the hearts of those who have lost a loved one in the line of duty, like Pat.
“I just come to support all the officers that gave their lives in the line of duty,” she said.
This was the event’s 17th year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.