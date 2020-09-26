“This is our fourteenth year doing Project Independence,” explained AFL/CIO Labor Liaison Steve Lamb.
Project Independence is selfless work. “We’re able to build for handicap individuals who cannot leave their home.”
It’s made possible by local labor unions and volunteers, spearheaded by Lamb. “I work on getting volunteers. We have volunteers from Nexteer Engineers and union members.”
The coronavirus pandemic wasn’t going to stop volunteers and union members from continuing the necessary work to build ramps, which Lamb says is a much-needed program for residents.
“It’s such a great project because we have so many great partners throughout the community, and they all come together.”
The building blitz is free of charge, the bill for building supplies typically footed by grants and partnerships in the community.
Volunteers do the work because they care.
“To be able to help people get out and be self-sufficient, it makes a better quality of life.”
To these kind volunteers, nothing beats the reaction they get from those they’ve helped.
“That’s going to bring up their morals.”
(0) comments
