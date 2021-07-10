Changes are coming to the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center as the project is moving forward.
“We’re very excited about the forward motion of the project for our new shelter,” Bonnie Kanicki, the director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said.
Land off Bay Road in Kochville Township will look different once construction begins on the new center.
“We are anticipating looking at the possibility of breaking ground in the end of August or September. And then the project will be about a seventeen month build out to look at a grand opening of December 2022,” Kanicki said.
Kanicki said the Saginaw County board of commissioners recently voted to move the project forward, marking the end of the administrative process.
“It’s the first step now of actually moving forward to get a shover in the ground and getting construction equipment on the site and actually beginning to see the place take shape,” Kanicki said.
Saginaw county voters approved a millage to fund a new animal care and control center in 2018. Kanicki said she is glad residents are getting more answers to their questions about the new shelter.
“They have asked about it, they’re waiting for it, they know that the animals need it. They voted for it three years ago and it’s been a long journey to get here but we’re clearly going in the right direction,” Kanicki said.
