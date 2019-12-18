A final push for helping Mid-Michigan children to have a memorable Christmas.
The Santa Project. Working to share the holiday spirit with people in need.
"This week is our big, final push to try to get these kids and family taken care of," Jason Warda said.
Making sure nearly 180 kids get Christmas is no easy task but that's what Jason Warda, owner of The Barn Restaurant in Fenton, is trying to do.
For the fifth year in a row he has organized Project Santa, which helps the community adopt families and children for Christmas.
But this year not enough people have stepped up to help.
"They’re all local families, people that just need a little help,” Warda said. “They’ve had issues with health or just kids that are struggling."
The program helps kids through organizations like the Whaley Children's Center.
But 13 entire families and 13 individual children are still left to get adopted according to Warda.
"This year a lot of them are getting rip sticks, like some crazy skateboard kind of thing that are into this year,” he said. “We expanded last year to help more people, more than just the kids at Whaley. I think we helped around 183 kids last year."
Project Santa has a sign-up link online where you can choose the family or child you would like to adopt and even options to sign up to volunteer.
Project Santa wraps up this Sunday at the barn at 3 o’clock.
That's when all of the gifts will be wrapped and sent to the kids for Christmas morning.
Warda says in the past they have never had to turn someone down on Christmas, but he says he is a little concerned about the amount of people that haven't been adopted.
"It's all about the kids, and I just want them all to smile of Christmas day,” he said. “Anything we can do to make that happen makes it a better Christmas for me."
