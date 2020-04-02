A project through Michigan State University is encouraging those who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.
According to the National Covid-19 Convalescent Plasma Project, those who have fully recovered from the virus may now be producing antibodies to protect you from being infected again from the virus.
Donated plasma from recovered patients can be used right now for treatment and scientific trials.
TV5 asked Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who announced on April 2 that she has tested positive for COVID-19, if people who were never tested, but believe they had the virus, if there is a test for antibodies.
Hanna-Attisha said there is not a widespread antibody test that she is aware of, but that some are being developed to see who previously had the virus.
If you would like to register to donate, you can register here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.