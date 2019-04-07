Prom dress giveaway held at Midland North Family Center

With the school year coming to a close, upperclassmen and women are looking ahead to graduation and prom.
To help students look their best, the Greater Midland North Family Center handed out free dresses and accessories on Saturday, April 6.
Shared Memories is a decade long effort supporting students with donated dresses.
“We’ve been marketing to folks probably in a 50 mile radius of the center here and we’ve seen well over a hundred girls come in and find the dress,” said Liz Conway, the executive director of the family center.
Organizers said the main objective is to help make special memories.
